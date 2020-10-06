No plan to reopen schools in Tamil Nadu yet: Education Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has not yet taken any decision on reopening of schools in the state.

"This is not the time to reopen schools. Students' lives are more important," School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan told reporters on Tuesday. He was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with district chief educational officers (CEOs) in Chennai.

He further said that decision on the date of reopening will be made shortly.

Sengottaiyan had recently discussed the issue of school reopening with the Chief Minister. The schools have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The minister further said that Tamil Nadu would continue to oppose the three-language formula. He urged the CEOs to instruct schools to regularly check students' eye-sight due to increased exposure to gadgets.

