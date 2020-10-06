STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, you can visit virtual showroom to view and order handicrafts by TN artisans

The products of the handicraft artisans can also be displayed through the virtual reality showroom at places where people gather in large numbers like airports and commercial complexes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched the Poompuhar Virtual Reality Showroom established under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TNII) by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore. Palaniswami launched this facility through video conferencing from the secretariat on October 5.

Using the Augmented Reality Mobile app, sales orders can be received. Through the virtual reality showroom, customers can have a 3D view of the products of Tamil Nadu handicraft artisans. Further, the products of the handicraft artisans can also be displayed through the virtual reality showroom at places where people gather in large numbers like airports and commercial complexes. When handicraft exhibitions are held in other states and foreign countries, the products of artisans can be displayed through the virtual reality showroom without travelling there.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has inaugurated three renovated monuments -- the Dutch-era cemetery in Nagapattinam, Manora Fort in Pattukottai taluk and Kattabomman memorial fort at Panchalankurichi. They were refurbished at a total cost of Rs 3.51 crore. The Chief Minister inaugurated them through video conferencing from the secretariat.

An official release here said the state government had allocated Rs 24.81 crore towards renovating 12 monuments which are under the control of the archaeological department and in the first phase, the
above three monuments have been renovated.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the new building for Vedasandur Motor Vehicles Inspector office, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.86 crore. Meanwhile, KT Loganathan, NCC Officer of the Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology at Karaikudi, and M Dharma Sastha, NCC officer with Bishop Heber College, Trichy, who received NCC awards for the year 2018-19 called on the Chief Minister.

