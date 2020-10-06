STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Only special courts can hear anticipatory bail pleas of POCSO accused: HC

They also pointed out that provisions relating to bail cases apply to the Special Courts.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court clarified that anticipatory bail petitions filed by persons accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, can be heard only by the Special Courts constituted for POCSO cases and not by the Session courts.

A special bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and V Bharathidasan, issued the clarification in a suo motu case that was taken up following a letter addressed to the High Court Registry by Karur District Judge, seeking reference on the matter.

Citing various sections of the POCSO Act that deal with the powers conferred on the Special Courts constituted under the Act, the judges explained that the Special Court has all the powers of a Sessions Court.  They also pointed out that provisions relating to bail cases apply to the Special Courts.

With regard to the district judge’s doubt whether the Special Court is empowered to deal with such anticipatory bail petitions if they are filed before registration of FIR, the judges replied in the affirmative.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special courts Madras High Court POCSO
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp