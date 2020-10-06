Palaniswami meets senior ministers ahead of Oct 7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met senior ministers, KA Sengottaiyan, Dindigul Sreenivasan, CVe Shanmugam, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, RB Udhayakumar, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Vellamandi N Natarajan, on Monday to discuss about the proposed AIADMK’s Wednesday meeting that may announce the CM candidate for the Assembly elections.

Later in the afternoon, AIADMK deputy coordinators, KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, also held a lengthy discussion with the CM. According to party sources, key functionaries are working overtime to ensure a smooth announcement of a CM candidate. Munusamy, Vaithilingam, and other senior leaders also met Deputy CM O Panneerselvam after his return from Theni and held talks.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence almost a week after a debate on the CM candidate, Panneerselvam tweeted: “So far, my decisions were in the interest of the people of TN and the AIADMK cadre. It will be so in the coming days too.” Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he said: “Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.” He refrained from saying anything directly about the issue.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said: “If an announcement is made about CM candidate now, it will create confusion in the administration, and may paralyse government machinery. So, if Panneerselvam has to take a decision in the interest of people when the State faces Corona threat, it would be accepting Palaniswami as the CM candidate and strengthening himself in the party through other means.”