TMMK president John Pandian’s remarks draw flak from Vathiriyar community

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: People belonging to Vathiriyar community urged the state government to arrest Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) President John Pandian for his controversial remarks on the inclusion of the said community in the sub-sects of Scheduled Castes (SC), proposed to be integrated as Devendrakula Vellalar.

Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr Krishnasamy and John Pandian had put forth the demand to integrate Pallan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaladi, Kadayan, Devendra Kulathan and Vathiriyar sub-castes of the SC (Pallar) community with the Devendrakula Vellalars, and delist them from SC list, saying they were interrelated and purely agricultural labourers. They had staged protests highlighting the said demands during the 2019 general elections.

However, the people belonging to the Vathiriyar sub-caste opted out of the integration plans, saying they are different from the six other sub-castes. Considering their pleas, the State government on February 27, 2019, announced the formation of a committee under bureaucrat Hansraj Verma, to integrate the six sub-sects, excluding the Vathiriyars. In such scenario, John Pandian’s reiteration on integrating the community along with the six sub-sects has sparked a controversy.

Headed by Then Indiya Forward Bloc (TIFB) Party District Secretary Chellathurai, several people from the community condemned John and accused him of “creating unnecessary trouble.” TIFB State Thondarani General Secretary V S Marimaravan said the community has no relation with the SC-Pallars, with “seven branches, 28 dynasties, and are not discriminated against in the society.”

The Vathiriyars’ matrilineal system is unlike the customs of the Pallars, he said, adding that the “community’s culture, tradition and marriage customs are much similar and related to the Mukkulathor community.” He alleged that the Vathiriyars were wrongly included into the SC category under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Lists (Modification) Order of 1956.

Moreover, the cadre appealed the State government to issue community certificate in the name of Vathiriyar and not as SC (Pallar).