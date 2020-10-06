STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TMMK president John Pandian’s remarks draw flak from Vathiriyar community

Pandian had commented on the inclusion of the community in the sub-sects of Scheduled Castes (SC), proposed to be integrated as Devendrakula Vellalar.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: People belonging to Vathiriyar community urged the state government to arrest Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) President John Pandian for his controversial remarks on the inclusion of the said community in the sub-sects of Scheduled Castes (SC), proposed to be integrated as Devendrakula Vellalar.

Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr Krishnasamy and John Pandian had put forth the demand to integrate Pallan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaladi, Kadayan, Devendra Kulathan and Vathiriyar sub-castes of the SC (Pallar) community with the Devendrakula Vellalars, and delist them from SC list, saying they were interrelated and purely agricultural labourers. They had staged protests highlighting the said demands during the 2019 general elections.

However, the people belonging to the Vathiriyar sub-caste opted out of the integration plans, saying they are different from the six other sub-castes. Considering their pleas, the State government on February 27, 2019, announced the formation of a committee under bureaucrat Hansraj Verma, to integrate the six sub-sects, excluding the Vathiriyars. In such scenario, John Pandian’s reiteration on integrating the community along with the six sub-sects has sparked a controversy.

Headed by Then Indiya Forward Bloc (TIFB) Party District Secretary Chellathurai, several people from the community condemned John and accused him of “creating unnecessary trouble.” TIFB State Thondarani General Secretary V S Marimaravan said the community has no relation with the SC-Pallars, with “seven branches, 28 dynasties, and are not discriminated against in the society.”

The Vathiriyars’ matrilineal system is unlike the customs of the Pallars, he said, adding that the “community’s culture, tradition and marriage customs are much similar and related to the Mukkulathor community.” He alleged that the Vathiriyars were wrongly included into the SC category under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Lists (Modification) Order of 1956.

Moreover, the cadre appealed the State government to issue community certificate in the name of Vathiriyar and not as SC (Pallar).

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMMK John Pandian
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp