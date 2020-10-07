Covid-19: Siddha medicines proved effective during clinical trials in Tamil Nadu

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Reduction in disease progression, accelerated recovery and drop in virus load in Covid-19 patients were noted in short duration of Siddha medicine intervention during a clinical trial of the traditional medicines in Vellore and Tirupathur districts.

The clinical trial was held with the permission of the Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) following the initiatives taken by the district collectors of both the districts.

Twenty asymptomatic, mild and moderately symptomatic Covid-19 patients were chosen for the clinical trial with their consent.

In Vellore, the trial of 13 men and seven women patients was held at the special Siddha Covid care centres located at Thanthai Periyar Engineering College and Government Pentland Hospital (GPH).

Among the patients, 14 were symptomatic, four asymptomatic and two were with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms, according to Dr S Susikannamma, district Siddha medical officer (DSMO).

“Sixteen of the 20 subjects turned negative on the seventh day of Siddha treatment. They had a quick recovery from the viral infection,” she said.

“It is noteworthy that all patients under investigation have recovered from their symptoms very easily, without oxygen levels falling to 95 and getting the severity of the disease. It is also remarkable that laboratory test results on liver and kidney function did not create much difference before and after treatment,” Susikannamma said.

She further stated, “The study has shown that the herbo-mineral drugs used for prepared by unique method of Siddha medicine, is completely safe for treating Covid positive patients.”

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said, “The findings of the clinical trial study will be submitted to Tamil Nadu government and the Centre.”

Tirupathur

At the special Siddha Covid care centre located at Agraharam in Tirupathur district, 20 patients were subjected to the trial. Twelve of them are men while the remaining 8 are women. Nineteen of them turned negative in five days.

During the trial, the subjects were given Kabasura kudineer, Amukkara tablets, Thalisadhivadagam, Brahmanandha Bhairavam and Adathoda Manapagu.

“Reduction in disease progression, viral load and accelerated recovery were observed in the trial subjects,” said Dr V Vikram Kumar, coordinator of the special Siddha Covid care centre in Tirupathur.

Drastic reduction of IL-6, an indicator of disease regression, was observed in the patients, apart from reduction of LDH by 60 per cent after the intervention.

A similar clinical trial is under progression at the Siddha care centre located at Arcot in Ranipet district.

