IOC halts pipe laying works after farmers protest near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Valavanthankottai near Tiruchy on Tuesday after Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited started digging up land transplanted with paddy to lay petroleum pipeline. This triggered a protest by farmers and the company halted work and assured to provide compensation for the loss.

IOC has embarked on a project to lay pipeline connecting its Ennore terminal with Madurai through Tiruchy for pumping petroleum products. Land acquisition was completed and the oil major started pipeline laying work in Tiruchy two weeks ago.

Sources said trenches measuring 25 feet width were being dug through agricultural fields to lay pipes. Samba paddy was cultivated in Valavandhankottai, and in some places standing kuruvai crop was up for harvest. Massive earthmover machines deployed for digging up earth alleged damaged portions of paddy crop in the village, which left the farmers fuming.

They gathered in the fields and staged a protest demanding that the work be stopped forthwith. A section of farmers and villagers laid siege to the machinery. Sources said around 300 acres of agricultural land was acquired in the village for the project. Following the protest by farmers, IOC decided to postpone the work till harvest was completed. Also, the company assured farmers to provide compensation for damages.