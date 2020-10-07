National Blood Donation day observed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HIV prevalence among antenatal mothers in Tamil Nadu has fallen to 0.18 per cent from the previous 0.27 per cent, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

As part of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day events on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society along with the Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council organised a webinar on ‘Emerging Challenges in Blood Transfusion Services’.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan presided over the function and also released a blog named Punch Paati, which would serve as a tool to allay the doubts regarding HIV and blood transfusion services.

“During the Covid period, a total of 1,77,400 units of blood were collected across TN and 1,74,500 units were donated to the needy patients free of cost. The monthly average of 34,000 units were maintained all over State even during the pandemic,” said a press release. from the health department said.