Toddler dies after father feeds her ‘rat poison’ suspecting wife of infidelity

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A two-year-old girl died at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Monday night, five days after her father allegedly fed her rat poison. The man and two relatives are on the run from police, according to sources. The toddler, S Arathana of A Kovilpatti near Kurichipatti, was admitted to the GRH on October 1 after her mother, S Nivetha (23), found her vomiting.

According to sources, the child’s father, Sathiyaprabu (27), fed her an egg stuffed with rat poison at the instigation of her aunt and uncle, Vasanthi and Karuppaiah of Karuthanpatti in Namanur in Sivaganga. Source said that Sathiyaprabu suspected Nivetha of infidelity and believed that Arathana was not his daughter. On October 1, Sathiyaprabu took the girl from her mother and fed her an egg.

After eating it, the child started vomiting and was rushed to the GRH. Her life, however, could not be saved. Nivetha claimed that Vasanthi and Karuppaiah prodded Sathiyaprabu to commit the crime. The Keelavalavu police had registered a case against Sathiyaprabu, Vasanthi, and Karuupaiah under IPC sections 307 and 109. After the girl’s death, the case was altered to include Section 302 (Punishment for murder).