STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC asks why reservation for differently-abled not filled in TN universities, colleges

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the notices on a plea filed by P Venkatesan, a retired differently-abled assistant professor from Bharathiar University

Published: 08th October 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the commissionerate for the welfare of the differently-abled to respond to a plea seeking directions on the proper implementation of 3% reservation for them in all teaching and non-teaching posts in state universities and colleges.

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the notices on a plea filed by P Venkatesan, a retired differently-abled assistant professor from Bharathiar University.

According to the petitioner, none of the universities in the state are complying with Section 33 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights & Full Participation) Act 1995.

He added that information sought under the Right to Information Act revealed that the universities are not filling up backlogged seats for differently-abled persons and 75% seats were vacant for research
scholars and teaching posts.

The petitioner also said the state government should identify appropriate employment opportunities in all grades for persons who have blindness or low vision, hearing impairment, locomotor disability or cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

However, rights and opportunities are intentionally being denied in the recruitment process conducted by all the state government departments, government-aided institutions and universities due to the ignorance of the differently-abled, he stated.

The bench recording the submissions directed the counsel for the petitioner to implead the universities that failed to comply with the order.

Issuing a notice to the state and the department for the welfare of the differently-abled, the bench then adjourned the plea to November 27.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Differently abled
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp