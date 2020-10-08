Palaniswami for CM: AIADMK cadre burst crackers, distribute sweets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK cadre celebrated the announcement of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate of the party by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to the public.

Earlier, as Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam arrived, a large number of cadre on both sides of the Avvai Shanmugam Road where the AIADMK headquarters is located, gave a rousing reception to them by showering flowers. Both leaders were honoured with ‘poorna kumbham’ by the cadre.

At 10.02 am, Panneerselvam announced Palaniswami as the CM candidate amidst cheers from other functionaries. After the announcement was made, Palaniswami presented a shawl and bouquet to Panneerselvam. Later, Panneerselvam too presented a shawl and bouquet to Palaniswami.

Following this, a host of functionaries greeted both leaders with shawls and bouquets. Both leaders moved to the memorials of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to pay their respects.

Leader of DMK ally extends wishes to EPS

Chennai: In an interesting development, the general secretary of Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), one of DMK’s alliance parties, has extended wishes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on being selected AIADMK chief ministerial candidate. ER Eswaran extended the wishes hours after Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made the announcement.