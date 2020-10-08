Puducherry: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Lt Guv seeking action against CM 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation of Puducherry BJP led by state president V Saminathan on Thursday took out a protest rally against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and submitted a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking action for "sedition" against the Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

The party claimed that the chief minister has made a ‘false' statement that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu. He said this while addressing a candlelight protest organised by Puducherry Mahila Congress recently to condemn the rape and murder of the 19-year-old girl at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement made by the CM will create fear and alarm, disharmony, feelings of enmity and hatred among the people of Puducherry, said Saminathan in the memorandum. It can also induce people to commit offense against the state and disturb public tranquility, he further said.

Hence, he said, the Lt Governor should conduct a detailed inquiry and initiate criminal proceedings against the CM under Sections of 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 124A (punishment for sedition) under IPC in the interest of people of Puducherry, he stated.