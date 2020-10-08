STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: BJP delegation submits memorandum to Lt Guv seeking action against CM 

The party claimed that the CM has made a ‘false' statement that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

The BJP delegation marching towards the Raj Nivas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation of Puducherry BJP led by state president V Saminathan on Thursday took out a protest rally against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and submitted a memorandum to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seeking action for "sedition" against the Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

The party claimed that the chief minister has made a ‘false' statement that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu. He said this while addressing a candlelight protest organised by Puducherry Mahila Congress recently to condemn the rape and murder of the 19-year-old girl at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement made by the CM will create fear and alarm, disharmony, feelings of enmity and hatred among the people of Puducherry, said Saminathan in the memorandum. It can also induce people to commit offense against the state and disturb public tranquility, he further said. 

Hence, he said, the Lt Governor should conduct a detailed inquiry and initiate criminal proceedings against the CM under Sections of 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 124A (punishment for sedition) under IPC in the interest of people of Puducherry, he stated.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayansamy V Saminathan BJP Puducherry
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp