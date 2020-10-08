STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Second asymptomatic Covid-19 patient death stirs Coimbatore officials into action

According to Health Department officials, an asymptomatic patient in his 60s died of a heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) at the centre on Tuesday.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after second asymptomatic Covid-19 patient succumbed at the Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Codissia Trade Fair Complex, which triggered a section of in-patients to stir against poor treatment facilities, the district administration announced its plan to equip a few beds with oxygen supply at the facility.

According to Health Department officials, an asymptomatic patient in his 60s died of a heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) at the centre on Tuesday. However, a few patients claimed that the absence of doctors at the facility was another reason for this fatality.

Revenue Divisional Officer - Coimbatore (North) P Suresh recently reviewed the facility and assured the patients to improve facilities at the centre soon. Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A few beds with oxygen supply would soon be set up at Codissia to avoid last-minute rushing of patients to other centres for further treatment."

Another section of patients alleged that they do not get necessary medical attention at the facility. They claimed that the doctors sporadically showed up at the facility. During the protest, which lasted for just a few minutes at Codissia on Tuesday night, the in-patients put forth a few demands with the district administration. They complained of unclean toilets and defunct hot water filters among other issues.
Refuting the allegations against doctors, Suresh assured that arrangements would be made to install a new drinking water filter. He added that the workers have been instructed to keep the toilets clean.

A higher official in the Health department said, "The patients were assured that the healthcare professionals would be deputed round-the-clock at the facility in shifts."

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid Care Centre CCC asymptomatic
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp