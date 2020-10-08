Second asymptomatic Covid-19 patient death stirs Coimbatore officials into action

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after second asymptomatic Covid-19 patient succumbed at the Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Codissia Trade Fair Complex, which triggered a section of in-patients to stir against poor treatment facilities, the district administration announced its plan to equip a few beds with oxygen supply at the facility.

According to Health Department officials, an asymptomatic patient in his 60s died of a heart attack (acute myocardial infarction) at the centre on Tuesday. However, a few patients claimed that the absence of doctors at the facility was another reason for this fatality.

Revenue Divisional Officer - Coimbatore (North) P Suresh recently reviewed the facility and assured the patients to improve facilities at the centre soon. Speaking to TNIE, he said, "A few beds with oxygen supply would soon be set up at Codissia to avoid last-minute rushing of patients to other centres for further treatment."

Another section of patients alleged that they do not get necessary medical attention at the facility. They claimed that the doctors sporadically showed up at the facility. During the protest, which lasted for just a few minutes at Codissia on Tuesday night, the in-patients put forth a few demands with the district administration. They complained of unclean toilets and defunct hot water filters among other issues.

Refuting the allegations against doctors, Suresh assured that arrangements would be made to install a new drinking water filter. He added that the workers have been instructed to keep the toilets clean.

A higher official in the Health department said, "The patients were assured that the healthcare professionals would be deputed round-the-clock at the facility in shifts."