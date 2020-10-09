STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

ASI relents, includes PG degree in Tamil as minimum qualification for Archaeology course

The original notification for admission prescribed a PG degree only in Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Arabic, or Persian but ignored Tamil and other classical languages.

Published: 09th October 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

: The building of the Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following protests from political parties, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has included a Master's degree in all classical languages including Tamil as a minimum qualification for getting admission to the two-year post-graduate diploma in archaeology course for 2020-2022 offered by Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology.

The original notification for admission prescribed a PG degree only in Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Arabic, or Persian but ignored Tamil and other classical languages. The fresh advertisement issued by the ASI has modified the guideline as follows: "All the classical languages notified by the Government of India - Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia and Pali, Prakrit, Arabic or Persian, etc.,"

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu opposed this and demanded that a PG degree in Tamil should also be included as a minimum qualification. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He pointed out that Tamil was the first language in India officially recognised as a classical language in 2004 followed by Sanskrit in 2005. To show the antiquity of the Tamil language, the Chief Minister pointed out that of the 48,000 inscriptions in all languages published so far, Tamil Nadu alone has more than 28,000 inscriptions.

In view of these facts, he said the guidelines for admission to the archaeology courses should include a PG degree in the Tamil language as one of the minimum qualifications.

CM THANKS PM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today thanked the Prime Minister for latter's immediate response to his request to include PG degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualifications for the archaeology course.  

"I appreciate the prompt response and once again thank you for the immediate action in the matter," he added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
classical languages ASI Archaeological Survey of India tamil
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp