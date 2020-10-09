STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is there a plan to preserve CCTV footage in police stations, Madras HC asks TN govt

According to the petitioner, there is no statutory framework or standard operating procedure prescribed to protect and maintain the CCTV footage inside the police stations.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to prevent human rights violations and cases of custodial torture, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state to file a detailed report for framing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to maintain footage of CCTVs installed inside police stations in Tamil Nadu.

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the direction on the plea filed by K Nizamuddin, a Chennai-based advocate who raised the recent custodial deaths of father-son duo in Sathankulam police station.

According to the petitioner, there is no statutory framework or standard operating procedure prescribed to protect and maintain the CCTV footage inside the police stations.

He further added that the installation of CCTV cameras within the premises of the police station is for security and also to prevent any custodial torture or police excess.

Despite installation in some of the police stations, preserving them for a while requires to be addressed. "The CCTV footage plays a very prominent role, but without preserving the footage with foolproof technology, the same would undo the very objective of installation of CCTV cameras," said the petitioner.

Referring to the recent custodial torture in Sathankulam police station, the petitioner said, "With a solemn objective to prevent police excess and the same got defeated due to lack of a statutory framework to protect and preserve the footage against manipulation and its future usage for forensic investigation."

The bench recording the submissions issued notices to the state government and also to the Director-General of Police to file a detailed report within November 6.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santhankulam custodial deaths human rights violation Tamil Nadu police stations Madras HC CCTV footage preservation
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp