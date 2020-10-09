STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kallakurichi MLA intercaste wedding: Produce Soundarya in court, directs HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the respective police to produce Soundarya, the wife of Kallakurichi MLA Prabhu.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the respective police to produce Soundarya, the wife of Kallakurichi MLA Prabhu. The oral instruction was issued after counsel for the petitioner made an urgent mention before the court on the Habeas Corpus petition moved by the girl’s father, S Swamynathan.

The two-member bench of Justices MM Sundresh and D Krishnakumar issued the instructions to the public prosecutor based on the plea. According to the father, the MLA and his men came in four cars and kidnapped the girl. He further added that his daughter is still pursuing her education and the MLA threatened his family to give his daughter for marriage to the MLA.

Swamynathan also said false complaints was made against him by MLAs father.  The court recording the submissions orally instructed the state to produce the daughter along with her father in the court on Friday. However, Kalakurchi MLA A Prabhu and his wife Soundarya had posted videos stating that they got married with the permission of the MLAs parents and it was purely consensual. 

