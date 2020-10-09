STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM accuses Centre of grabbing powers of elected government in Union territory

He said the Puducherry unit of the BJP wants him to be arrested for his statement on the Centre's intention to merge the Union territory with neighbouring states, but he was not frightened

Published: 09th October 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of encroaching on the powers of the elected government in Puducherry (both administrative and financial) in a phased manner and doing away with its separate identity, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said that was the reason behind his statement that efforts are on by the Centre to merge the Union territory with neighbouring states.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP government was acting through the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi by accepting her recommendations on the mode of implementation of welfare schemes instead of those proposed by the elected government.

When the elected  government wanted to provide free rice to the poor under a scheme, the Centre accepted the decision of the Lt Governor for Direct Benefit transfer (DBT). Even for the free clothing provided to the poor under a scheme for Deepavali, the Centre has accepted Bedi’s decision for DBT, on the basis of her letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

Narayanasamy said as per the Supreme Court judgment and law, the state government has powers on lands. But the Centre is intervening and not giving permission to sell AFT lands to pay compensation to the workers. Hindi language and NEET are being imposed here and they also want a three-language policy, he added.

Even financial powers have been encroached, with the Centre not providing Puducherry with its due share of funds nor finance for management of the COVID-19 situation, he said, adding that the last budget got delayed by four months as the Centre had delayed granting approval.

Puducherry has not been included in the fifteenth central finance commission yet for devolution of funds. This clearly exposes that the Centre is encroaching upon the administrative and financial powers and indicates its intentions to merge the UT with neighbouring states, said Narayanasamy.

He said the Puducherry unit of the BJP wants him to be arrested for his statement on the intended merger and is taking out rallies on charges of ‘anti-national’ activities, but neither he nor his cabinet colleagues were frightened. "I am ready to face any action by the Centre," he said. Narayanaswamy said, “Let them arrest me. I am ready to go to prison and have already seen prisons."

He charged that the opposition parties in the Union territory are “sleeping” when its rights are being grabbed by the Centre. They are remaining mere spectators when the Centre and the LG are giving trouble to the state government, he said, adding that they are not concerned with the welfare of the people here.

The state unit of the BJP should have a self-introspection on what it did for the development of Puducherry, he said, adding that he is ready for any sacrifice for the people of the Union territory.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Puducherry
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp