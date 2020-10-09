STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 5,185 Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths

While Chennai and its surrounding districts account for 38.6pc of cases reported on the day, the Western region, led by Coimbatore, accounted for 24 pc of new cases

Mask checks

Chennai cops imposing penalty for not wearing masks at Egmore. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,185 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 6,46,128 and toll to 10,120. The State tested 97,087 samples and 95,301 people on the day. So far it has tested 81,41,534 samples and 79,06,698 people.

Chennai alone recorded 1,288 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 343, 147 and 226 cases respectively. Together, the region accounted for 38.6 per cent of cases reported on the day. 

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number  of cases -- 397-- and led the Western region. The other western districts of Salem, Tirupur, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Erode reported 295, 159, 148, 109 and 137 cases respectively. The region accounted for 24 per cent of cases reported on the day. 

With another 5,357 people being discharged after treatment, Tamil Nadu has only 44,197 active cases. Among the deceased, four patients did not have any comorbid conditions. A 34-year-old man from Chennai was among the four who died without comorbid conditions. He was admitted in a private hospital in Kancheepuram on October 4 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for six days. He tested positive the next day and died on October 7 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Vijayakant discharged

Meanwhile, DMDK chief A Vijayakant was discharged from MIOT Hospital in Chennai on Friday. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said he was discharged after showing improvement in all radiological investigations and observations.

Vijayakant and his wife Premalatha, treasurer of DMDK, were admitted to the hospital for Covid treatment and discharged on October 3. However, Vijayakant was readmitted on October 6. A medical bulletin from the hospital on October 7 had said that “consistent with planned follow-up for COVID-19, Vijayakant underwent radiological assessment that showed significant improvement”.
 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Comments

