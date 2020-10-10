BJP state chief calls on EPS, greets him on selection as CM candidate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president L Murugan on Friday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence and congratulated him for being selected as the AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate for 2021 Assembly elections.

Murugan was accompanied by party’s State general secretary KT Raghavan and other leaders. The 25-minute meeting took place two days after Murugan and party leader Pon Radhakrishnan made contradictory statements on the alliance with the AIADMK.

While Murugan asserted that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would form government in Tamil Nadu in 2021, Pon Radhakrishnan said, “There is every possibility that our alliance may happen with the AIADMK or with the DMK. We may even form an alliance without both these parties.” Answering queries of reporters later, Murugan said that he thanked the Chief Minister for supporting the Centre’s farm laws. “I have also urged him to take action against those responsible for the PM-Kisan scam.

From November 6, the BJP would step up its demand for arresting those connected with the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel under the National Security Act,” he added. Murugan said that NDA would capture power in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 elections and issues like alliance parties will become clear only during the election time. Meanwhile, veteran film director Bharathiraja congratulated the Chief Minister for his selection as the party’s CM candidate. The Chief Minister later thanked Bharathiraja for his wishes.

‘Will raise demand for arrest of YouTubers’

Murugan said that he thanked the CM for supporting the Centre’s farm laws. The BJP would step up its demand for arresting those connected with the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel under the National Security Act, he said.