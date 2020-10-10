STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Connection issues with biometrics at ration shops

The biometric authentication systems introduced at the ration shops from October 1 is hit by connection issues, according to some cardholders and there is a demand to withdraw the system.

Published: 10th October 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

biometric attendance, biometric

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The biometric authentication systems introduced at the ration shops from October 1 is hit by connection issues, according to some cardholders and there is a demand to withdraw the system. “Firstly, it takes a lot of time to process the fingerprint. After waiting for at least 10 minutes, it shows error after which we are asked to try with another finger.

This way a lot of time is wasted. In the shop I usually go to, they were processing at least 160 bills per day. However, after the biometric system was introduced they are doing less than 80 due to server issues and delays,” said Rama Rao, a social activist. He added that the idea of introducing biometric system was to curb malpractices and fake cards.

“But that was done soon after smart PDS cards were introduced. Initially, people could print the ration cards easily but now cannot,” he said. Concurring, R Subramanian from Adambakkam said it is forcing cardholders stand in queues for a longer time. 

When contacted, an official from Public Distribution System department said they have asked shop owners to use other methods in case the biometric system does not work. He said they were working on addressing glitches.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biometrics ration shops
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp