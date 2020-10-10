Connection issues with biometrics at ration shops

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The biometric authentication systems introduced at the ration shops from October 1 is hit by connection issues, according to some cardholders and there is a demand to withdraw the system. “Firstly, it takes a lot of time to process the fingerprint. After waiting for at least 10 minutes, it shows error after which we are asked to try with another finger.

This way a lot of time is wasted. In the shop I usually go to, they were processing at least 160 bills per day. However, after the biometric system was introduced they are doing less than 80 due to server issues and delays,” said Rama Rao, a social activist. He added that the idea of introducing biometric system was to curb malpractices and fake cards.

“But that was done soon after smart PDS cards were introduced. Initially, people could print the ration cards easily but now cannot,” he said. Concurring, R Subramanian from Adambakkam said it is forcing cardholders stand in queues for a longer time.

When contacted, an official from Public Distribution System department said they have asked shop owners to use other methods in case the biometric system does not work. He said they were working on addressing glitches.