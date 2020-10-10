Madras HC judge expresses concern about graft in judiciary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern about the increasing corrupt practices in the judiciary and on the court premises, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the judiciary has to strengthen its vigilance wing to crush such practices in the judicial system.

“Corruption is not only in government departments but also in the judiciary. Judicial remedy being the last resort for common people, corruption in judiciary may create doubts in the minds of public. This may lead to destruction of the constitutional principles,” the judge said.

The judge made the observations while dismissing a petition filed by N Ulagaraj against the punishment of compulsory retirement imposed on him for accepting bribes during his service as an office assistant in Melapalayam Sub-Registrar office in 2004.