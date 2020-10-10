STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers forced to obtain loans at exorbitant rates due to ‘uncooperative’ societies

Ahead of the rabi season this year, several farmers in Thoothukudi alleged that the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies had denied loans against gold jewellery

Published: 10th October 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

A notice on the house of Madasamy, a farmer in Thoothukudi district

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Madasamy, a farmer from Keela Arunachalapuram near Pudur, was forced to leave his village after a private microfinance institution (MFI) foreclosed on his house for failing to repay a loan.

Like Madasamy, several farmers had been forced to obtain loans at exorbitant interest rates from MFIs and usurers, which they allege was due to either denial of agriculture loans at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) or the circuitous official procedures at the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB).

Earlier, the Centre had directed commercial banks not to disburse subsidised agriculture loans against gold mortgages from October 1, 2019, to prevent non-farmers from availing cheap loans.

Ahead of the rabi season this year, several farmers from Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam alleged that the respective PACS had denied agriculture loans against gold jewellery, instead directing them to obtain loans from the DCCB. The district has 151 agriculture societies under the bank, which only has 28 branches.

Thamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam District Secretary K P Arumugam said the “few-and-far-between branches” and the “snail-paced” sanctioning process make it difficult for the farmers to avail loans.

“DCCB officials mandate opening a savings bank account, but several poor elderly farmers do not even have PAN cards,” he said, adding that at least 30 per cent of the farmers depend on loans to practise agriculture. With many having renewed their yesteryear-gold loans due to the pandemic, the state government should consider extending subsidised agriculture loans this year, he added.

The “challenging task” of obtaining loans from the banks is in contrast to the almost instant disbursal of loans from MFIs. At a 20 per cent interest rate, several MFIs, for an Aadhaar card, disburse loans worth Rs 40,000 immediately, said Vellaisamy, a farmer from Boothalapuram. The loan amounts increase based on the assets pledged, he added.

Several agrarians said obtaining loans from private money lenders to pursue agriculture was “not advisable” since yields and remunerations vary with the vagaries of climate.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Cooperative Central Bank Cooperative societies Microfinance Thoothukudi
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp