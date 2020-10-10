STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman Dalit panchayat chief humiliated by junior in Cuddalore, two arrested

The accused did not allow her to sit on a chair at meetings or hoist the national flag, drawing widespread condemnation from political parties.

Published: 10th October 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

S Rajeswari (in pink) was sitting on the floor at a meeting and others were sitting on chairs

S Rajeswari (in pink) was sitting on the floor at a meeting and others were sitting on chairs. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CUDDALORE:  A woman Dalit panchayat president in the district was allegedly humiliated by the vice president, who did not allow her to sit on a chair at meetings or hoist the national flag, drawing widespread condemnation from political parties.

Police are on the lookout for the vice president Mohan Raj, while suspended panchayat secretary Sinduja and a ward member R Sugumar have been arrested, a senior police official told PTI, adding the latter has been held for offences including intimidation.

The alleged disgraceful event that led to an outrage, came tolight after a photograph of S Rajeswari, president of Therku Thittai village under Mel Buvanagiri Panchayat Union sitting on the floor at a meeting and others on chairs went viral in the social media, prompting authorities to swing into action.

Condemning discrimination, many social media users expressed outrage and sought swift action to ensure justice. District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri and Police Superintendent M Sree Abhinav went to the village, located near the temple town of Chidambaram and held an enquiry on Saturday.

The police officer said that Rajeswari named the panchayat vice president and secretary in her complaint and a case has been registered against the duo under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for offences, including humiliation and for obstructing her official work. "We will take a statement from her, investigate and appropriate action will be taken," Abhinav told reporters.

To a question, he said there would be no threat to her life, adding adequate police personnel have been deployed in the village. "Other ward members too have realised what has gone wrong," he said. The Collector said four meetings have been held in the panchayat office so far.

The Collector said that the panchayat president Rajeswari was forced to sit on the floor while some ward members claimed that she did so voluntarily. "The inquiry is going on, based on her complaint. Strict action as per law will be taken against those involved," he said, adding the photograph was clicked on July 17, 2020, according to the date displayed on that image.

He said that a show cause notice has been issued to Mohan under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act's provision,governing removal of the vice president and appropriate action would be taken. Rajeswari, when asked why she had not complained earlier, said she initially tolerated the vice president's behaviour, but decided to lodge a complaint now when his ill treatment intensified.

She alleged that only the vice-president hoisted the national flag and she was not allowed to do so (during Independence Day and other events of significance). Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said it was 'barbaric' and promised tough action as per law.

He said that the AIADMK government had all along given due respect and recognition for the marginalised people, including Scheduled Castes and Tribes. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said such humiliation was outrageous, while DMK MP Kanimozhi said it was strongly condemnable and the leaders demanded tough action.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thol Thirumavalavan demanded the immediate arrest of those involved for obstructing the official work of the panchayat president. Not only Theruku Thittai, the scenario was the same in several other villages, the VCK leader alleged and urged the government to review the situation and take appropriate remedial action.

Meanwhile, cadres of VCK and Left outfits gathered in front of the Buvanagiri police station in the district, demanding the arrest of the vice president and secretary. The incident comes months after a woman Dalit panchayat president in Tiruvallur district was not allowed to unfurl the nationalflag on Independence Day.

She did so later following the intervention of district authorities.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu caste politics Casteism Therku Thittai village Cuddalore panchayat leader Dalit humiliated Tamil Nadu casteism
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp