STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP only national party promoting Tamil: Sellur

“Modi has great respect for Tamil language.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sellur K Raju (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid widespread allegations of anti-Tamil stance of the BJP-led Central government, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said that BJP is the only national party that is promoting Tamil language.  

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recital of Thirukkural and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recital of Purananooru at the Parliament, Raju said on Saturday that the Congress had never done anything of that sort before. “Modi has great respect for Tamil language.

Even during the Modi-Xi Jinping summit, the prime minister took the Chinese President to Mahabalipuram.” Taking a dig at DMK, Raju claimed that the late DMK President M Karunanidhi organised the 2010 World Classical Tamil Conference not for promoting Tamil but for honouring his family members. 

He also pointed out that Palaniswami had intervened when a Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad was closed and also took steps when the posts of Tamil teachers remained vacant in Karnataka schools.

Earlier, following a letter sent to Modi by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to Modi, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) included Master’s degree in Tamil as the minimum qualification to get admission to the two-year diploma course in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology.  

‘Submit white papers on investments, Covid works’

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded the State government to release two white papers on the investments attracted and employment opportunities generated during the current regime and the procurement related to the Covid pandemic.  

In a statement here, the DMK president charged that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami “failed miserably” in preventing the spread of Covid. “Every day, over 5,000 people are being affected by this infection, but to cover up his failure on this matter, the CM is engaged in false propaganda that Tamil Nadu has become one of the favourable investment centres in the country,” he added. 

The number of containment zones has been going up in Chennai during the past one week. However, to divert his failure, the Chief Minister has been trying to cheat people by making tall claims about investments, he added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil BJP Sellur K Raju
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp