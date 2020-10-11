STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar to join BJP, say partymen

A BJP party source said that Khushbu will join the party in presence of the party's national president JP Nadda

Published: 11th October 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Khushbu Sundar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar will join the BJP on Monday in New Delhi, sources in the saffron party in Chennai said late Sunday night. However, Khushbu, a national spokesperson of the Congress party, could not be reached for comment. She had refused to answer questions from reporters on this while at the airport earlier in the evening.

A BJP party source told TNIE that Khushbu will join the party in presence of the party's national president JP Nadda. BJP sources also said an IRS officer from Tamil Nadu and a Youtuber are likely to join the party on Monday. The party’s State president L Murugan has been camping in New Delhi since Saturday.

For a month now, speculation has been rife that Khushbu might join the BJP. Some of her tweets in recent months were seen as a signal to the saffron party that her attitude towards the party had changed. Notably, she diverged from her party’s stance by welcoming the National Educational Policy, even tweeting an apology to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her differing views. But on October 6, participating in a Congress event, she stoutly denied the rumours. Even a few days ago, she strongly hit out at the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on certain issues. 

WATCH | Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar

On Sunday evening, ahead of boarding a flight to Delhi, Khushbu declined to answer the questions from reporters. Asked whether she was joining the BJP, she said, “No comments.” Questioned whether she was still a member of the Congress, she declined to answer. 

Khushbu joined the Congress in 2014, having earlier been a member of the DMK from 2010.

Born in a Muslim family in Mumbai, Khushbu was one of the most popular Tamil film stars in the 1990s. At the peak of her career, fans even dedicated a temple to her. She moved on to act in television serials and is also a popular television presenter.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khushbu Sundar Tamil Nadu BJP Tamil Nadu Congress Khushbu BJP Tamil Nadu politics
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp