DMK urges Centre to implement 27% quota in National Law Universities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging “blatant violation” of the OBC reservation policy in admissions to the National Law Universities (NLUs), DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu on Saturday urged the Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, to direct the University Grants Commission and the vice-chancellors of NLUs to implement 27 per cent reservation for OBC students in all-India seats and the State-prescribed domicile quota during the current academic year.

Baalu, in a letter to the Union Minister, said the non-implementation of reservation has put the OBC students to a great disadvantage. The DMK leader further said that in the Bengaluru NLU, of the 120 seats in the BA-LLB course, 93 are reserved for the general category.

“While 18 and 9 seats are reserved for SCs/STs respectively, there is no reservation for OBC candidates. In Delhi NLU, only 22 per cent reservation is being given to OBCs instead of the 27 per cent,” he added.