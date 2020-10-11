IEMA wants MSME sector reorganised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seeking the government’s initiatives to revive the MSME sector in the State, the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (IEMA) has written a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. In the letter, the manufacturing MSME units have demanded reorganisation of the sector and small businesses.

The president of IEMA, KV Kanakambaram, said: “Many MSME units in Tamil Nadu are facing grave challenges. Some of them were even shut down due to the Covid crisis. Once Tamil Nadu was an industrial hub and the industries here played a major role in solving the issues related to labour, revenue, sub-contracting support, etc.

But now, these industries are either closed or not functioning to their full capacity. The government must take efforts to revive these closed industries before the global investors arrive to set up their units.”

The IEMA also appealed to the government to reorganise Tansi (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited).

“Tansi was established to support and service the entrepreneurs in common lease centre, foundry, sheet metal, forging units, electroplating centres, etc. Now, all these units except one wood cutting unit are closed. A CMD at the additional secretary level must be appointed for Tansi,” Kanakambaram mentioned in the letter. The IEMA further recommended establishment of food park clusters in industrial estates at the district level and setting up of a meeting to approve pending investments in food projects.