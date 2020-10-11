Parties willing to work under CM EPS can join us: Munusamy

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Saturday said that the party will accept any regional or national party as an ally provided it accepts Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly elections 2021.

Addressing media persons in Krishnagiri, the Rajya Sabha member said, “Edappadi K Palaniswami is the chief ministerial candidate for AIADMK alliance and those who are accepting him as CM candidate are welcome to join the alliance.” In an apparent jibe at BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, Munusamy said,

“Despite Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan accepting EPS as the face of the alliance, a few in the party have expressed opposition to it for their political gains and to create trouble.”Accusing DMK of scheming to create a rift between Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam camps, Munusamy said it was an attempt that went in vain.

On the role of the newly-created 11-member steering committee, he said an announcement would be made soon after parleys with both the party chiefs. He said V K Sasikala would not be accepted into the party even as a member.

OPS, ministers offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers MC Sampath, SP Velumani and V Saroja on Saturday offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupathi temple. They also called on Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar and received his blessings. Panneerselvam returned to Chennai on Saturday evening.