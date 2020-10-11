Poaching case: 13 fined Rs 1 lakh

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A reinvestigation into a poaching case has led to the imposition of Rs 1 lakh fine on 13 persons and the transfer of three forest department staff, who allegedly carried out a shoddy investigation.

On September 29, a forest team led by Forest Range Officer Suresh received a tip-off that two women had possession of remains of deer meat left behind by wild dogs around 500 metres from the grove in which the duo was employed.

The team reached the spot and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on N Indirani and R Shanthamani. Located abutting Kovanur forest on the foothills of Palamalai. Activists accused the forest department of failing to take action against others involved in the crime. Based on the allegations, higher ups in the forest department formed a team to reinvestigate the case.