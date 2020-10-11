Street vendor saves boy from falling off terrace in Tamil Nadu's Manapparai, video goes viral

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A video of a little girl holding the hands of her younger brother who was hanging from an edge of the terrace of a house at a village near Manapparai and later rescued by a street vendor went viral in the social media.

According to sources, the Children were identified as Kavi (6) and Edric Ezhil (4) of Palayakottai village near Manapparai. The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago in the afternoon.

The children's parents - John Peter and Jancy Mary - were construction workers and went for work leaving the children in their house.

This street vendor came to the aid of a girl and his little brother who was hanging by the edge of the terrace of a house at a village near Tamil Nadu's Manapparai. — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 11, 2020

Being home alone the little children were playing around their house and also on the terrace. While running around the boy Ezhil slipped from the terrace and however managed to get clutched to the wall. On seeing her brother hanging from the wall, his sister Kavi acted quickly and grabbed hold of her brother's hands. Having the firm hold on her brother's hand, Kavi raised alarm seeking neighbors' help to save her brother.

A street vendor named Mohammed Salik (41), who was selling house cleaning items on-road, noticed the children in danger and rushed to help. While the vendor was standing below the boy, the girl loosened her hand. The vendor was able to catch the boy while falling.

The whole incident was captured by a neighbor in a mobile phone. Later, on knowing about the rescue, locals appreciated Salik for his valor towards saving the child.