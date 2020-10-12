Boost to rural economy: 4,741 get Rs 3.77-crore Covid special relief

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 4,741 people were provided Rs 3.77 crore as Covid-19 special relief assistance under the Tamil Nadu Rural Rejuvenation Scheme in Coimbatore district.

According to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials, the assistance would help bridge the supply chain gaps in rural enterprises during the lockdown besides helping farmers, producers and women Self-Help Groups.

The fund would also be provided to various farmers production centres, which play a vital role in the economy, and migrant labourers interested in starting their own enterprises in the State, the officials added.

“The project is being implemented in 3,994 village panchayats in 120 blocks of 30 districts with a total outlay of Rs 918.2 crore. For Coimbatore, the government has allocated Rs 5.16 crore, which includes 5,047 beneficiaries from 54 villages in four blocks — Periyanaickenpalayam, Annur, SS Kulam and Karamadai,” they added.

More funds

The following list specifies the loan amounts distributed under this scheme during the current financial year in the district

Individuals loans | Rs 2.06 crore

Loans for farmers committee| Rs 67.50 lakh

Loans for industrial council | Rs 16.50

Loans for migrant labourers | Rs 20 lakh

Loans for young entrepreneurs | Rs 21.21 lakh

Govt to increase vigil along State borders

Pudukkottai: The state government will increase vigil in the border districts in view of the growing corona cases in the other states, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Sunday. He added over 80,000 RT PCR tests were being conducted regularly and that the positivity rate in State had come down to 6 per cent