Investors continue to flock to TN, MoUs signed for projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore
This comes as the state continues to be ranked top in the first two quarters of the financial year in wooing investments from across the globe
Published: 12th October 2020 04:03 PM | Last Updated: 12th October 2020 04:03 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, which has emerged as a favourite destination of investors during the pandemic, has further wooed Rs 10,055 crore of investments, with 14 MoUs being signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The projects will be implemented in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Tirupur and Tiruvannamalai districts, helping to generate jobs for 7,000 persons.
Of these, 10 MoUs were exchanged physically and four were exchanged online.
This comes as the state continues to be ranked top in the first two quarters of the financial year in wooing investments from across the globe. According to official data, during the year 2020 (up to September 2020), the state has signed 42 MoUs worth Rs 31,464 crore.
The MoUs signed include a Rs 6,300 crore Hybrid Renewable Energy Project by JSW Renewable Energy Limited in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Tiruppur districts. This will generate jobs for 2,420 persons. Other projects include a data centre near Chennai by Spain-based Mantra with an investment of Rs 750 crore and having a job potential for 550 people.
Similarly, Apollo Tyres has proposed to establish Rs 505 crore worth expansion project for manufacture of tyres in SIPCOT Oragadam Industrial Park. It will generate jobs for 300 persons. Similarly, Hyundai Wia, South Korea, has proposed to establish an expansion plant worth Rs 109 crore for manufacture of auto components in Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district. The employment potential under the project is about 50 persons.
Inox Air Products has proposed to establish a Rs 150 crore project for manufacture of liquid oxygen in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. It will generate jobs for 105 persons. This company has played a significant role in supplying oxygen for Covid patients across hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Other players include Aosheng Hitech Limited which has proposed to establish a project for manufacture of Carbon Fibre Plates with an investment of Rs 200 crore, which will have jobs for 250 persons.
Singapore-based Vans Chemistry has proposed to establish an e-waste management facility for dismantling and recycling and a precious metals refining project with an investment of Rs 50 crore and the employment potential for 750 persons. Greenbase Industrial Parks of Hiranandani Group is establishing an Industrial Logistics Park in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district. The investment proposed in this project is Rs 750 crores and the employment potential is about 500 persons.
Meanwhile, in what could be a fillip to the Defence Industrial Corridor of the state, Counter Measures Technologies has proposed to establish a project for manufacture of small arms and ammunition in Tiruvallur district. The investment envisaged in this project is Rs 51 crore and the employment potential is about 150 persons. This project is proposed to be established in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.
Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, IAS, Industries secretary N Muruganandam, Managing Director Guidance Dr Neeraj Mittal and other government officials and representatives of the companies participated in the event.
Other projects:
- US-based TPI Composites has proposed an expansion plan for manufacture of Wind Blades in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district. The investment proposed in this project is Rs 300 crores and the employment potential is about 1000 persons. TPI Composites had already signed an MoU during the Global Investors Meet 2019 for its original project.
- Li-Energy has proposed to establish a project for manufacture of EV battery packs with an investment of Rs 300 crores and the employment potential for 325 persons.
- LS Automotive Pvt Ltd, South Korea has proposed to establish a project for manufacture of Automotive Switches in Tiruvallur district. The investment in this project is Rs 250 crores and the employment potential is about 200 persons.
- Britannia has proposed to establish an expansion plant for manufacture of Biscuits in SIPCOT Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district. The investment proposed in this expansion project is Rs 250 crores and the employment potential is about 150 persons. Britannia had already signed an MoU during the Global Investors Meet 2019 for its phase I project.
- Grin Tech Motors & Services has proposed to establish a project for manufacture of Battery and BMS in Ambattur, Chennai. The investment proposed in this project is Rs 90 crore and the employment potential is about 250 persons.