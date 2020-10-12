STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olive Ridley turtle rescued near Panaikulam seashore and released

Weighing around 35 kilograms, the adult female turtle was entangled in fishers' net on Sunday morning.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:01 AM

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 10-year-old Olive Ridley turtle that was caught in the fishing net near Panaikulam seashore was released into the sea by the forest department officials and the locals here on Sunday.

Weighing around 35 kilograms, the adult female turtle was entangled in fishers' net on Sunday morning. Alerted by the locals, the forest department officials safely released the Olive Ridley title back into the sea.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S Sathish said that every year, Olive Ridleys visit the seashores in the district for nesting and around 60% of the eggs laid by these turtles are usually found in the 14-kilometre stretch between Pudhu Road and Arichalmunai, from December to March.

While a record high 20,000 Olive Ridley eggs were collected in the year 2018-19, the number dipped to 10,500-11,000 in 2019-20 mainly due to soil erosion at Arichalmunai, he stated.

"As the turtles usually mate in October, November, Olive Ridley sightings around this time is a common phenomenon. Until few years ago, when these turtles are sighted on shores or entangled in fishing net, the locals fishers used to kill  them for meat or cut their flippers to detangle without any damage to the net. With flippers snapped, the turtles hardly survive for a week.

But now, with increased awareness on conserving the species, the local fishers either alert the forests or safely release the turtles themselves," Sathish shared.

