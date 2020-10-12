Panchayat president and his assistant hacked to death in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 50-year-old Kunathoor panchayat president of AIADMK party and his assistant were hacked to death at Kunathoor in Karupayurani police station limit on Monday morning.

The deceased persons were the panchayat president R Krishnan (50) and his assistant A Muniyasamy (40) of Kunathoor. The police are taking efforts to shift the bodies to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sources said the local public spotted the bodies as both were found hacked to death in pool of blood at the outskirt of the village and alerted the police. The police team rushed to spot.

"The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained", Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Kumar. SP ruled out the caste angle in the murder as both deceased were belonging to different castes.

The forensic experts and dog squad were pressed into action.

The double murder shook the village, sources said. SP Sujit Kumar formed special teams and launched an inquiry.