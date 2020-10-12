STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panchayat president and his assistant hacked to death in Madurai

Sources said the local public spotted the bodies as both were found hacked to death in pool of blood at the outskirt of the village and alerted the police.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

The double murder shook the village.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 50-year-old Kunathoor panchayat president of AIADMK party and his assistant were hacked to death at Kunathoor in Karupayurani police station limit on Monday morning. 

The deceased persons were the panchayat president R Krishnan (50) and his assistant A Muniyasamy (40) of Kunathoor. The police are taking efforts to shift the bodies to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sources said the local public spotted the bodies as both were found hacked to death in pool of blood at the outskirt of the village and alerted the police. The police team rushed to spot.

"The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained", Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Kumar. SP ruled out the caste angle in the murder as both deceased were belonging to different castes. 

The forensic experts and dog squad were pressed into action.

The double murder shook the village, sources said. SP Sujit Kumar formed special teams and launched an inquiry.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Double murder Panchay president ADADMK Kunathoor
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp