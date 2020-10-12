STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Seven caste Hindus booked for forcing Dalit man to prostrate

The accused allegedly harassed the 60-year-old man after one of his goats mingled with the herd owned by one of them

Published: 12th October 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass 
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Kayathar police on Monday booked six men and one woman from a caste Hindu community under provisions of the SC/ST Act for allegedly forcing a 60-year-old Dalit man to prostrate himself before one of them. 

The accused also shot a video of the man, A Palraj of Olaikulam, apologising, and allegedly circulated it on social media to humiliate him.

However, once the video went viral, it shocked members of the public and drew the attention of the police. Based on the complaint given by Palraj, Kayathar police booked S Sivasangu Thevar, Sankilipandi, S Udayammal, S Periyamari, S Veeraiah, P Mahendran, and S Maharajan. 

According to sources, the incident took place on October 8. Palraj was grazing his herd of 90 sheep and 10 goats at Nadukanmoi of Thirumangalakurichi village when one of the goat kids mingled with a herd belonging to Sivasangu Thevar.

Sivasangu allegedly chided Palraj for letting the kid mingle with his herd and made derogatory remarks against his caste. As the two men entered into a heated argument, Sivasangu allegedly called his relatives to join him and attacked Palraj. 

In his complaint, Palraj identified the seven attackers and said they had forced him to apologise by prostrating himself before Sivasangu. 

"I prostrated before Sivasangu several times," said Palraj. In the meantime, Mahendran and Maharajan shot a video and shared it on social media to defame him, Palraj said, adding that this had deeply upset him. 

Police sources said an FIR had been registered against the accused but they are yet to be arrested. 

Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri said that an investigation is on and the accused are being questioned. They will be arrested based on the inquiry report, he said.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit atrocities upper caste caste system TN police Caste Violence crimes against Dalits
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp