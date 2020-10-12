STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two TN cops suspended after transgender trainee attempts suicide over sexual harassment

The 24-year-transgender cop, a resident of Pudukkottai, who has been undergoing training in the Police Training Academy, Navalpattu, attempted suicide by consuming medical spirit

Published: 12th October 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after a transgender cop under training attempted to commit suicide at the Police Training Academy at Navalapattu here, two policemen including a sub-inspector at the training institute were suspended. Police sources said that the victim had filed sexual harassment complaints against the two cops.

On October 9, the 24-year-transgender cop, a resident of Pudukkottai, who has been undergoing training in the Police Training Academy, Navalpattu attempted suicide by consuming medical spirit kept in the first aid kit.

Later, she was rushed to Tiruchy MGMGH for treatment. Following intensive care, she was saved and is currently stable and recovering well. She is the fourth transgender cop selected for service in the Tamil Nadu police.

Initially it was believed that the trainee cop had taken the extreme decision over immense psychological pressure.

However, the day before the incident, the trainee cop had submitted a petition with the DIG of Training Academy alleging that two of her trainers had been sexually harassing her.

Based on the petition, a team led by a superintendent of police from Chennai and also another team from the training academy probed the incident separately. The findings of both teams revealed that the transgender cop suffered harassment.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, S Sathiya Priya, DIG of Police Training College, said, "On the petition which was submitted by the vicim, we sent two teams to investigate it on October 9. Their inquiries found that there was prima facie evidence against the two cops. Accordingly, both sub-inspector Arul Ashok Kumar and constable Isravel were suspended pending further enquriy."

She added that the issue will be probed by the Vishaka committee and necessary action will be taken accordingly.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Training Academy Navalapattu Tiruchy Tamil Nadu police
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp