Man found dead in Salem after attempting to murder 15-year-old girl

According to police, Satish blamed the 15-yr-old girl and attacked her after his engagement to another woman was broken off after the bride's family learned of his relationship with the minor girl. 

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 27-year-old man, who was absconding after attempting to murder a minor girl near Chinnasalem, was found hanging from a tree in Ammapettai of Salem district on Monday morning.
The youth was identified as Sathish from Velachery in Chennai. Police said that he had developed a relationship with the minor girl three years ago. The girl, who is now 15, lived with her family at Selaiyur in Chennai. The family moved to Thottiyam village near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district due to the Covid lockdown and has been living in the village for the past four months. 

According to police, Sathish's parents had arranged for his marriage with a different girl on September 14. However, the bride's family broke off the engagement once they learned of his relationship with the child. 

On Sunday, Sathish went to meet the minor girl in Thottiyam village. That afternoon, he took her to a canal near the village, where he allegedly blamed her for his wedding being cancelled. In the course of the argument, he is alleged to have tied her hands with her dupatta and kicked her down. He then allegedly stabbed her in the chest with a knife and cut her throat before fleeing on his bike.

The girl managed to get up and walked to a main road. Passersby took her to the government hospital in Kallakurichi and informed the Chinasalem police. Based on her statement, police filed a case under various sections and launched a hunt for Sathish.

On Monday morning, the youth was found hanging from a tree behind the electricity department office in Ammapettai of Salem district.

More from Tamil Nadu.
