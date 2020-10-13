Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's mother passes away at 93

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal (93) who died on Monday late night was laid to rest on Tuesday morning.

The CM’s mother K Thavusayammal (93), who suffered age related ailments, was getting treatment in her home. On Friday, she was admitted in a private hospital in Salem city following some problem in the back bone.

Meanwhile on Monday midnight at around 12.30 am, she died at the hospital. Her body was taken to their native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi in Salem district for last rites.

The Chief Minister cancelled his trip to southern districts where he scheduled to conduct review meetings at Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar district and reached Salem by road from Chennai on the early hours of Tuesday and paid homage.

Ministers KP Anbalagan, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, P Thangamani, KC Karuppannan, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Dr V Saroja, R Vijaya Baskar, Salem district collector SA Raman and MPs and MLAs paid their homage.

At around 9.30 am on Tuesday, Thavusayammal was cremated at burial ground in Siluvampalayam.

Sources added that to avoid crowding during this pandemic time, cremation was performed in the morning itself. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers are expected to come to Siluvampalayam village in the afternoon to meet the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor Rajinikanth called Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over phone and conveyed their condolences.