STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's mother passes away at 93

The Chief Minister's mother K Thavasayee Ammal (93) was suffering of age related ailments and was admitted in a private hospital in Salem city a few days back.

Published: 13th October 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami's mother Thavasayee Ammal

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal (93) who died on Monday late night was laid to rest on Tuesday morning. 

The CM’s mother K Thavusayammal (93), who suffered age related ailments, was getting treatment in her home. On Friday, she was admitted in a private hospital in Salem city following some problem in the back bone.

Meanwhile on Monday midnight at around 12.30 am, she died at the hospital. Her body was taken to their native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi in Salem district for last rites.

The Chief Minister cancelled his trip to southern districts where he scheduled to conduct review meetings at Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar district and reached Salem by road from Chennai on the early hours of Tuesday and paid homage.

Ministers KP Anbalagan, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, P Thangamani, KC Karuppannan, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Dr V Saroja, R Vijaya Baskar, Salem district collector SA Raman and MPs and MLAs paid their homage.

At around 9.30 am on Tuesday, Thavusayammal was cremated at burial ground in Siluvampalayam.
Sources added that to avoid crowding during this pandemic time, cremation was performed in the morning itself. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers are expected to come to Siluvampalayam village in the afternoon to meet the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor Rajinikanth called Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over phone and conveyed their condolences.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Edappadi Palaniswami mother death Thavasayee Ammal
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp