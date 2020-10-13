STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 4,666 coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

Chennai recorded 1,164 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 252, 129 and 236 cases respectively.

Published: 13th October 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

OMR sheet

GPS staff from postal department taking part in a written exam for their promotion at Ammaniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the State reported 4,666 cases and 57 deaths taking the tally to 6,65,930 and toll to 10,371.

Chennai recorded 1,164 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 252, 129 and 236 cases respectively. Among the Western districts, Coimbatore reported 398 cases, Salem 277, Erode 106, Namakkal 129, Nilgiris 123 and Tiruppur 166 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 5,117 people were discharged after treatment on the day. The total number of people discharged in the State is now 6,12,320. The State has 43,239 active cases of which 13,704 are in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the State tested 85,509 samples and 83,803 people on the day. Among the deceased four did not have any comorbid conditions, as per the media bulletin.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp