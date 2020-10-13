Tamil Nadu reports 4,666 coronavirus cases, 57 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the State reported 4,666 cases and 57 deaths taking the tally to 6,65,930 and toll to 10,371.

Chennai recorded 1,164 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 252, 129 and 236 cases respectively. Among the Western districts, Coimbatore reported 398 cases, Salem 277, Erode 106, Namakkal 129, Nilgiris 123 and Tiruppur 166 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 5,117 people were discharged after treatment on the day. The total number of people discharged in the State is now 6,12,320. The State has 43,239 active cases of which 13,704 are in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the State tested 85,509 samples and 83,803 people on the day. Among the deceased four did not have any comorbid conditions, as per the media bulletin.



