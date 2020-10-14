STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family in Tamil Nadu's Salem shocked to find 'dead' relative in freezer box still alive

Due to age-related ailments, Balasubramaniya Kumar has been bedridden for the past two months and younger brother Saravanan and sister's daughter Geetha have been taking care of him.

Balasubramaniya Kumar, who was presumed dead, was found to be alive

Balasubramaniya Kumar, who was presumed dead, was found to be alive. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a bizarre incident, a 74-year-old man in Salem placed in a freezer box by his brother was found to be alive on Tuesday evening. Police rescued the man and admitted him in the Salem Government Hospital for treatment.

According to Suramangalam police, the man, identified as Balasubramaniya Kumar, is a resident of Old Housing Board near Kandampatti in Salem City. He was living with his 70-year-old younger brother Saravanan and his sister's daughter Geetha.

Due to age-related ailments, Balasubramaniya Kumar has been bedridden for the past two months and Saravanan and Geetha have been taking care of him. Last week, Geetha fell ill and was admitted in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Saravanan informed a company renting out freezer boxes that he needed a box as his brother had died. Staff from the company took the freezer box to Saravanan’s house on Monday evening and told him they would collect it the next day.

Balasubramaniya Kumar was placed in the box on Monday and remained in it overnight. Saravanan also informed his relatives of his brother's "death".  However, when relatives reached the house on Tuesday afternoon, they were shocked to notice some movement from within the box.

On being asked about this, Saravanan allegedly told them his brother's soul was trying to leave the body. Alarmed, nonetheless, they called the Suramangalam police, which finally rescued Balasubramaniya Kumar. Doctors at the Salem GH said that his condition is critical. 

Police are of the view that Saravanan has a mental health condition. They said that after seeing his brother's condition decline, he assumed he was about to die and rented the freezer box. Although further investigations are on, police have not arrested Saravanan.

