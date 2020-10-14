Gutka row: No suspension of stay order on notices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to vacate the stay order on the fresh Assembly privilege notice against DMK president MK Stalin and 17 other MLAs. The court, allowing the appeal by the State, ordered notices to the MLAs to respond within four weeks.

Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, issued the notice on the plea moved by the Assembly Secretary to vacate the stay order granted by a single judge.

On September 24, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana had passed an interim stay on the fresh show-cause notice issued to the MLAs on September 7, by the Assembly Privilege Committee for displaying Gutka sachets inside the House in 2017. Senior Advocate AL Somayaji submitted that judicial review of such issues comes only after a final decision is taken by the committee and a suspension of the stay has to be granted.

The court, recording the submissions, observed that the appeal plea can be heard after the respondents were issued notice and refused for the suspension of stay.