New COVID-19 reports fall in Tamil Nadu for third day with 4,462 new cases, 52 deaths

While Chennai and its surrounding districts accounted for 39 pc of new cases, the western region accounted for 26.8%.

Published: 14th October 2020 10:26 PM

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and for the first time since early July reported less than 4,500 cases. The state recorded 4,462 fresh cases and 52 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 6,70,392 and toll to 10,423.

However, while Tamil Nadu started reporting over 5,000 cases a day from July when samples tested hovered between 40,000-50,000 a day, on Wednesday the state health bulletin showed that 95,538 samples and 93,844 people were tested on the day. With 83,40,041 people having been tested, more than 10 per cent of the state’s population has now been tested for COVID-19.

Chennai reported 1,130 new cases on the day while its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 148, 272 and 207 cases respectively. Together they accounted for 39.3 per cent of new cases reported on the day. 

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number of new cases with 389 adding to its caseload. The other western districts of Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Tirupur reported 274, 127, 140, 98 and 168 cases respectively. The region accounted for 26.8 percent of new cases. 

With another 5,083 patients being discharged, the number of active cases is now 42,566. According to the bulletin, only two deaths reported on the day were of patients with no comorbid conditions. 

Meanwhile, the health condition of former MLA and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer Vetrivel remains critical. Vetrivel was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on October 6 for COVID-19 treatment and shifted to the ICU on October 9.

"He is on ventilator support and continues to be critical," said a statement from the hospital.

