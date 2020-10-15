STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health dept ups vigil to diagnose MIS in children in Kovai

The MIS-C is a rare disorder that brings fever and inflammations in Children as a result of exposure to the coronavirus.

Published: 15th October 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

Artists busy completing a wall painting over theme of Covid-19. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of a section of kids in Chennai and Madurai reportedly developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), the district health department has stepped up vigil to check for the existence of the condition among kids who recovered from Covid-19 in the district.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean (in-charge) P Kalidas said that the staff has already begun reviewing the medical condition of children cured of Covid-19. Steps are also being taken to contact their parents, the official added.

"If a child is found suffering from any post-Covid conditions, they shall be treated again," Kalidas said stating that MIS-C is a serious, dangerous syndrome that must be diagnosed at an early stage.
A senior official in the district health department said the Institute Of Child Health and Hospital for Children - Chennai has directed them to ensure early diagnosis and treatment to children having the syndrome.

Till October 10, the official said, 1,774 children - including 939 boys and 835 girls - all under 14 years recovered from the Covid-19 in the district.

"The health staff would trace the children using the line-list to know whether they are exhibiting any post-Covid symptoms," the health department official said, adding that the syndrome occurs in children under 14 years and its symptoms are similar to that of Covid-19.

According to the Head of the Department of Paediatrics in CMCH V Booma, some symptoms of the condition include fever, vomiting, rashes on the body, congested eyes, and sudden shock.

