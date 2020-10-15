STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Huge stash of cash and gold seized from TN Pollution Control Board officer in Vellore

The marathon raids began at 11.40 am on Wednesday and lasted till 4.30 am on Thursday. The seizure included Rs 3.58 crore in cash and 450 sovereigns of gold ornaments and gold coins.

Published: 15th October 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

DVAC officers taking out cash and valuables from the residence of TNPCB JCEE Pannirselvam after completing the raids (Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of the seizure of a huge amount of cash and gold ornaments from the premises of the joint chief environmental engineer (JCEE) of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) M Pannirselvam in Vellore and Ranipet districts, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against the officer and is probing the source of his income.

The seizure included Rs 3.58 crore in cash, 450 sovereigns of gold ornaments and gold coins and 6.50 kg silverware from his ‘unofficial’ office located at Municipal Colony in Gandhi Nagar in Vellore and his residence at Valaiyapathi Street in Rani Bell Nagar in Ranipet. Documents of immovable assets were also seized from the house.

Marathon raids

The marathon raids held in the residence in Ranipet began at 11.40 am on Wednesday and lasted till 4.30 am on Thursday, the sources stated.

“We have registered a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are being carried out. We are looking into the source of income,” an officer of DVAC told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

The cash and valuables were kept at the treasury and will be handed to the court soon.

Crucial tip-off

A tip-off on a monthly meeting of district environmental engineers (DEEs) from his jurisdictional divisions and the handing over of a ‘collection’ amount led to the cache of cash and valuables from the premises of the 57-year-old JCEE, the sources stated.

A joint raid conducted by the Inspection Cell and DVAC at his ‘unofficial’ office yielded Rs 33.73 lakh.

Officers of the DVAC found the cash kept bundled and stashed in lofts in his house in Ranipet. The cash was in denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000.

The investigators were surprised to find such a huge amount of cash and jewellery amassed by an officer in the rank of JCEE with the TNPCB, the sources noted.

Probe to trace close links

The investigators are also looking to trace those, including TNPCB officers and agents arranging for kickbacks, having close links with Pannirselvam.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that he had taken a house at Municipal Colony in Gandhi Nagar, close to the office of the TNPCB, for a monthly rental of Rs 8,000 for carrying out illegal operations for over a year now.

He netted a huge amount of money for clearing issues of industries that are located in highly polluted areas. Vellore, Vaniyambadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Hosur and Dharmapuri divisions of TNPCB fall under the jurisdiction of the JCEE based at Vellore, the sources stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPCB TN Pollution Control Board Vellore
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp