Man makes 1,330 postcards with couplets of Thirukkural

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 32-year-old Tirupur man's love for former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam took shape of 1,330 handwritten postcards each with one Thirukkural. In 22 hours straight, he has finished writing all 1,330 Tamil couplets with their explanation in English. This earnest effort is S Vijayakumar's attempt to mark Kalam's 89th birth anniversary.

Speaking to TNIE, the Velliyankadu resident said, "During my childhood days in Theni, I was inspired by Kalam and his writings. I developed an interest for Thirukkural while getting to know more about the late scientist. Over a period of time, I learnt many couplets and its meanings by heart."

Explaining about his special tribute, Vijayakumar said, "I wanted to do something special for Kalam's birth anniversary (October 15) by putting my skills to good use. So, I wrote all kurals on 1,330 postcards, which will be sent to top officials, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan, President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the second batch, the cards will reach some dignitaries across the country."