I’m not joining BJP: Poongothai

In her complaint, Poongothai alleged that one Magesh of Katteripatti was spreading a rumour on social media that Poongothai was going to join BJP.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

President of the DMK doctors' wing Poongothai Aladi Aruna with DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna filed a complaint with Kadayam police against a BJP cadre who posted in his FB page that the MLA might join BJP following Kushboo Sundar. The Kadayam police registered her complaint in the CSR.

In her complaint, Poongothai alleged that one Magesh of Katteripatti was spreading a rumour on social media that Poongothai was going to join BJP. “I request the Kadayam police to take action against Mahesh and those who spread the rumour,” she said in her complaint. In her FB page, Poongothai demanded Magesh apologise. “I will take action against those who spread false messages.”

