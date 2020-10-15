STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukai author claims Ka Pae Ranasingam movie based on his short story

An author from Pudukkottai on Wednesday filed a petition to Karambakudi police station alleging that the movie Ka Pae Ranasingam was based on his short story.

Published: 15th October 2020

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

The movie, which released on October 2, features Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and is directed by P Virumaandi. It shows the struggle of of Ariyanchi (Aishwarya), in bringing her husband's (Sethupathi) body from Dubai.

Midaru Murugadoss, a resident of a village near Karambakudi, has claimed that the movie was based on his short story 'Tavippu' and sought criminal action against the movie makers.

"I was shocked when I saw the movie. It is totally based on my short story. My story is about a man who goes to Dubai and dies there. As he goes on a fake passport, it is difficult for his wife to get his body back. It is about her struggle and the bureaucracy she faces.  They (movie crew) have just added few portions and made a few additions here and there but the basic script is from my book. The director (Virumaandi) must acknowledge that it is based on my story and give me credit in the movie," Murugadoss said.

Murugadoss has authored two books, including Thooku Koodai in 2018,  and is a member of Tamil Nadu progressive writers and artists association. He said the association would take up the issue with the film director, and seek legal recourse if he failed to give credit to Murugadoss.

