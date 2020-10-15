Rejecting Khushbu's apology, disability rights activists file plaint over her 'insensitive' remark

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) rejected BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's apology and filed a police complaint on the derogatory remarks she made on persons with disabilities.

The association has filed complaints in more than 50 police stations across Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning, S Namburajan, general secretary of the association told The New Indian Express.

After quitting the Congress, Khushbu termed the party as 'intellectually disabled'. This evoked a strong response from disability rights activists. On Wednesday, Khushbu sent a text statement to media houses apologising for what she said.

However, TARATDAC association members said the apology is unacceptable. "She has violated a law and needs to be proceeded against. There can be no compromise on that. The provisions of the RPD Act, 2016 need to be invoked against her," Namburajan said.

"While the apology may ebb the anger among certain sections who were agitated over her insensitive remarks, the fact that she has violated a law that attracts a minimum of six months imprisonment, cannot be overlooked," he said.

But some disability rights activists accepted the apology. December 3 Movement founder TMN Deepak said that he welcomed the apology by Khushbu.

In her apology message, Khushbu said that she was terribly sorry for the incorrect use of a couple of phrases in a moment of hastiness, deep distress and anguish. "I realise that many leaders in the past have also made similar references and as much as I am disappointed by the inadvertent distress that I have caused many, equally I am now determined to ensure that I do not repeat this ever, whatever the motivation," her message read.