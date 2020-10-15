STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southern Railways transported 3.54 lakh stranded migrants from TN, earned Rs 34 crore from state

In a response to an RTI query, the Ministry of Railways said 265 Shramik Express trains were operated from Tamil Nadu in May and June

Published: 15th October 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers marching towards Central Station with all their belongings to catch the Shramik train on Thursday | martin louis

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Southern Railways transported 3,54,150 migrants through 265 Shramik Express trains from Tamil Nadu in the months of May and June. For this, the Tamil Nadu government paid the Southern Railways Rs 34,60,93,845, the Union Ministry of Railways said in response to an RTI query from one Pandiraja, a resident of Tenkasi.  

After the Central government imposed a national lockdown at the end of March this year, migrant workers hailing from Maharashtra, Bihar and other states found themselves stranded in Tamil Nadu. Many of these workers were employed at brick kilns, construction sites and textiles mills and, with no work or pay, became desperate to return to their villages. 

According to the Union Railways Ministry, migrants were transported to cities by the concerned district administration on special buses. They underwent medical checkups before being sent to the concerned railway junction.

The Southern Railways operated 265 Shramik special trains from Tamil Nadu and 3,54,150 migrants travelled back to their native places in May and June by train. 

From Madurai Junction, 11 Shramik Express trains were operated, Trains were also operated from Chennai Central, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Chennai Egmore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and  Ramanathapuram. The highest number of trains in the country -- 34 -- were operated from Coimbatore and Chennai Central Junctions, the ministry said.
 

TAGS
National lockdown Shramik trains Migrant Workers COVID-19 Tamil Nadu government southern railways
