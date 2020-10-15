Vigil stepped up to diagnose MIS in kids

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of a section of kids in Chennai and Madurai reportedly developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), Coimbatore health department has stepped up vigil to check for the existence of the condition among kids who recovered from Covid-19 in the district.

The MIS-C is a rare disorder that brings fever and inflammations in Children as a result of exposure to Covid. Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dean (in-charge) P Kalidas said that the staff has already begun reviewing the medical condition of children cured of Covid-19.

A senior official said the Institute Of Child Health – Chennai has directed them to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.